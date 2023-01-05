Show You Care
Two men guilty for connection to 2022 Davenport shooting

On January 4th, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man for his involvement in a January...
On January 4th, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in the area of 13th street and Washington Street.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 4th, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in the area of 13th street and Washington Street.

Evidence showed that an altercation started inside the Thunderguard Club during the early morning hours of January 29th, 2022. The fight then spilled out onto Washington Street before a firearm was pulled, resulting in numerous shots fired.

Court documents say 32-year-old Leonard Fisher was involved in the shooting. Officers on the scene located two separate sets of shell casings and a firearm next to a poll of blood. Fisher’s DNA matched the pool of blood. Surveillance video also reportedly identified him as one of the shooters.

39-year-old Timothy Eugene Angel was previously charged for his role as the other shooter. He pled guilty previously and is set for sentencing on January 24th, 2023.

Fisher and Angel both face up to 10 years in federal prison.

