Slick roads possible after light coating of snow Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the area has picked up around a half-inch of snow during the overnight hours, which is leading to a slick coating on the roads for the morning drive.

Use caution and watch for this as scattered snow showers continue. The snowfall has caused some schools to delay the start of classes Thursday morning. See the full list here.

Totals up to one inch are still expected by the time the snow generally wraps up this afternoon, as it steadily moves east.

Plan on quiet weather conditions Friday and Friday night as we sit in-between weather systems. On Saturday, another system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa and as the temperatures hug the freezing line, a light wintry mix may be in the area.

While the amount of precipitation looks low, we may see impacts on area roads once again, and it’ll be something to watch for going into the weekend.

We've had about a half inch of snow during the night (some spots a little more), which has created a coating of snow on the roads. Use caution this morning as you head out for school and work. (KCRG)

