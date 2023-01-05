Show You Care
Slick roads possible after light coating of snow Thursday morning

Watch for scattered snow this morning along with slick roads. Plan on highs in the lower 30s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the area has picked up around a half-inch of snow during the overnight hours, which is leading to a slick coating on the roads for the morning drive.

Use caution and watch for this as scattered snow showers continue. The snowfall has caused some schools to delay the start of classes Thursday morning. See the full list here.

Totals up to one inch are still expected by the time the snow generally wraps up this afternoon, as it steadily moves east.

Plan on quiet weather conditions Friday and Friday night as we sit in-between weather systems. On Saturday, another system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa and as the temperatures hug the freezing line, a light wintry mix may be in the area.

While the amount of precipitation looks low, we may see impacts on area roads once again, and it’ll be something to watch for going into the weekend.

We've had about a half inch of snow during the night (some spots a little more), which has...
We've had about a half inch of snow during the night (some spots a little more), which has...
We've had about a half inch of snow during the night (some spots a little more), which has...
