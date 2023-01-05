Show You Care
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly

Watch for scattered snow this morning along with slick roads. Plan on highs in the lower 30s.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning.

It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.

The roadway has since reopened.

Most of eastern Iowa picked up about a half-inch of snow during the overnight hours, which is leading to the slick coating on roads. The snow is expected to steadily move east and generally wrap up by this afternoon.

Semi crash on Highway 218 near Waverly.
Semi crash on Highway 218 near Waverly.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)

