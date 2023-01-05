Show You Care
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather

Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours.

They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.

Six flights were diverted from Minneapolis.

While some let passengers get a hotel room for the night, the people and dogs coming from Puerto Rico waited in their seats.

The volunteers accompanying the rescues were worried about the extra time causing the dogs some distress, but they were just happy to be along for the ride.

“I was worried the dogs would get restless and start barking, and it would be a problem for the people who had them because they’re volunteers willing to bring them, and to have a barky, yippy dog, but not a peep, not an issue with the dogs, and I was so happy, so impressed,” said Chica’s Rescue founder Anne Jackson.

Chica’s Rescue has flown more than 400 dogs from Puerto Rico to the Midwest.

The two dogs have arrived in Minneapolis, and are now taking the time to decompress and get used to the snow.

