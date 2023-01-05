Quieter weather to end the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet night, some sunshine moves into the forecast for Friday. We are between systems resulting in a tranquil end to the week. There is a small system that moves to our south on Saturday. A wintry mix is possible, mainly south. Sunday we see a day similar to Friday with above-normal conditions next week. In fact, highs could be close to 40 on Monday. Have a great night!

