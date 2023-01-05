Show You Care
Mount Pleasant nursing home faces possible fines after woman bleeds to death

An Iowa nursing home may be facing fines from the federal government.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nursing home may face fines from the federal government.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports the possible fines come after a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the Arbor Court facility in Mount Pleasant.

Inspectors say staff failed to respond to an electronic warning that there may be an adverse drug interaction between a blood-thinner and an antibiotic.

The patient was taken to the ER on December 12 for internal bleeding, more than six days after the warning was issued.

Inspectors were told information about the patient could be found in a medication book or in electronic records. Neither of which were able to be located by staff.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are considering more than 17-thousand dollars in fines.

