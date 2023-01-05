Show You Care
Marion mom honors daughter by encouraging others to “Love Like Harper”

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - After her daughter passed away after being hit in a car accident, her mother Janessa Carr is making sure her legacy of kindness and love is carried on.

Harper Leah was 4 years old when she passed away. “Harper was involved in dance. She wasn’t in basketball, but played basketball like a lot with her siblings. She was in preschool, and she attended Wilkins Elementary there,” Carr said. On January 5th, 2023, what would have been Harper’s 7th birthday, she’s asking people to celebrate “Love like Harper” day, by wearing purple, Harper’s favorite color, and committing acts of love and kindness. You can also post on social media with the hashtag #lovelikeharper.

Carr described Harper as a loving child who was kind to everyone she met, saying “She didn’t like judge people and she was just a different. A different level of love, not like a typical like human love. It was like a divine love.”

"Love Like Harper" Day
"Love Like Harper" Day(KCRG)

Carr also established a $1,000 scholarship for students graduating from Linn Mar High School- the school Harper would have attended. The scholarship is open to a senior at Linn Mar who plans to attend college or a trade school. “And a student who does not just stick, you know, in one group of kids. But a student who like everyone knows and they and they know for positive reasons because that’s what I believe Harper would have been,” Carr said. Applications for this years scholarship close January 13th. You can find details on how to apply here.

Everyone is encouraged to join in and post on social media on Thursday, and Carr says she hopes to find new ways in the future to continue honoring Harper’s legacy. “You know if people are touched by her story, wear purple... Thursday, January 5th and just choose to love everyone that you come into contact. Even the people who you do not like or you know who are not your favorite people, like, just love them in her honor. And I guarantee people will have a better day,” Carr said.

