Man found guilty of Milford, IA murder gets life in prison

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO/KTIV) - Christian Christian Goyne-Yarns has been sentenced to life in prison for the Feb. 3, 2022, fatal shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, Iowa.

According to KUOO Radio, Judge Carl Petersen handed down the sentence after denying a motion by defense attorneys for a new trial. Goyne-Yarns was also ordered to pay $150,000 in crime victim restitution to the two sons he had with Woizeschke. The judge also issued a no-contact order prohibiting Goyne-Yarns from communicating with several of the victim’s family members for at least five years.

Goyne-Yarns was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in Buena Vista County following a trial in early December. The trial was moved to Storm Lake because of pre-trial coverage.

Shelby’s mother, Shannon Daberkow, was among those who delivered victim impact statements as part of Thursday’s sentencing. She referenced the effects of Shelby’s death on her two sons…

“I talk about their mommy with them. Shelby’s boys will not forget how much their mommy loved them,” said Daberkow. “When you murdered my little girl, you devastated so many families and communities. You created a ripple effect that reaches states. Did you ever think about her coworkers and how they have to walk by Shelby’s murder scene every day?”

Shelby’s fiance, Trey Tesch, also gave a statement, saying the system failed Shelby.

“One thing that people do not understand is that the abuser in all of those situations is calm and collected, and the person who was victimized is the one who is acting nuts because they can’t believe they’re getting away with it again,” said Tesch. “Just like the many times she couldn’t believe that he was getting away with it again. The system failed her. And right now I am pleading and begging that it not happen again.”

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly announced they will be appealing the conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court. Goyne-Yarns declined to make any comments during Thursday’s proceedings.

