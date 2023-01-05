Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Court records show Clark was released from the Harris County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.(Houston Police Dept. via AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an...
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on Monday evening.
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Arbor Court
Mount Pleasant nursing home faces possible fines after woman bleeds to death
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument
Bessie Hendricks, an Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115