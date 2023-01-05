Judge denies Aaron Whittle’s request for change of venue

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a Winneshiek County man’s motion to change the location of his trial after being charged with murder.

A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.

The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Neighbors say they saw Aaron Whittle just days after the alleged murder and that aside from greeting them outside, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

In the motion to change the trial venue, Whittle cites media coverage and the fact that “many people in the Decorah area” know him as factors that could present difficulties in having a fair trial without prejudice.

The judge denied the motion, stating that all preliminary reports of news outlets’ coverage appear to have little to no editorializing and appear to be accurate. “The Court was unable to locate any inflammatory publication, including inflammatory social media comments or posts, and has found all news reports to be factual and informative without providing any misleading or unfair information.”

The judge also stated that a juror questionnaire would discover “any potential problems related to their familiarity with the Defendant or the victim.”

