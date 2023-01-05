Show You Care
Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round game against Georgia in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).

Both of her 3-pointers came in the third quarter when Iowa State (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) outscored the Mountaineers 20-4, including the final 16 points of the period after the teams had been tied at halftime.

Stephanie Soares had 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Cyclones. Lexi Donarski added 15 points, passing 1,000 in her career.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 16 points and Kyah Watson 12 for West Virginia (9-4, 0-2),

The teams were tied at 37-all at halftime, when the Mountaineers used four more 3s and an 8-0 advantage on points off turnovers to keep pace. But after both teams shot over 40% in the first half, the Mountaineers fell off to 17% in the second, missing all 13 3-point attempts.

Saturday, West Virginia plays at Kansas State. Iowa State takes its four-game win streak to No. 17 Oklahoma on Sunday.

