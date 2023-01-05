Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Hendricks’ family says she died on Tuesday.

She celebrated her 115th birthday in November in Lake City, in west central Iowa.

Hendricks lived through 21 Presidents and two World Wars.

Her son says family always came first for Hendricks.

She was the fourth-oldest person in the world.

