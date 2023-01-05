Show You Care
Indian Hills Community College to receive $725K grant for training facility

By KYOU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Indian Hills Community College will receive a $725,000 grant for equipment for its Career and Technical Education training facility.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced the grant for the Ottumwa college on Thursday.

“The EDA project will provide the equipment needed to facilitate effective training programs that will help meet regional demand for jobs in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, construction, healthcare, and transportation,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a press release.

Grantee estimates say the grant is expected to create more than 110 jobs, and to be matched with $725,000 in local investment.

“This grant and matching funds represents an essential strategic investment in the Ottumwa community, which will pay dividends in the form of jobs in the ag, health care, construction, manufacturing and transportation industries. It’s the latest example in ensuring Iowans’ hard earned tax dollars come back to support our local communities,” Senator Chuck Grassley said.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

