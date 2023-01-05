Show You Care
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office has identified the human remains found on December 30, 2022 as missing Cedar Rapids employee Erik Spaw.

Police said hunters found the body in the Cedar River near Bertram on Friday.

Erik Spaw, an employee with the Cedar Rapids Water Division, was reportedly missing after his city-owned fleet vehicle was recovered from the Cedar River, just upriver from the Edgewood Bridge, in May 2022.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with Spaw’s family, who said they believe complications from Spaw’s Type 1 Diabetes contributed to his crash.

Officials said foul play is not suspected in his death.

