Fayette County fire destroys barn, RV and trailer home

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a large barn fire in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, firefighters said the fire happened in the 12000 block of Y Avenue in Fayette County at about 12:39 a.m.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the barn. They said a large volume of water needed to be shuttled to the scene to knock down the fire.

The barn, a nearby RV and trailer home are a total loss. Firefighters said they worked for about five hours.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a large barn fire in Fayette County early Wednesday morning. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.