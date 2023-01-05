Fayette County fire destroys barn, RV and trailer home
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a large barn fire in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.
In a Facebook post, firefighters said the fire happened in the 12000 block of Y Avenue in Fayette County at about 12:39 a.m.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the barn. They said a large volume of water needed to be shuttled to the scene to knock down the fire.
The barn, a nearby RV and trailer home are a total loss. Firefighters said they worked for about five hours.
No injuries were reported.
