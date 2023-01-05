Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday.

According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, played a key role in monitoring road conditions early Wednesday morning. At around 5 a.m. he says the pavement was wet but hadn’t become slick yet. By 6:30, they had to start pouring salt.

“Because of the roadways being wet, we weren’t able to apply a brine to that prior to the freezing,” said Duffy. “So really we were just trying to get out there as fast as we could and treat as many roads as possible, focusing on the main arterial roads first and then the more residential areas.”

During the evening commute, those second shift workers were continuing to monitor road conditions and laying down more salt as needed.

Through the night, more crew members work to try and make the morning commute a safer one for more drivers.

