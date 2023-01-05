Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday.

According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, played a key role in monitoring road conditions early Wednesday morning. At around 5 a.m. he says the pavement was wet but hadn’t become slick yet. By 6:30, they had to start pouring salt.

“Because of the roadways being wet, we weren’t able to apply a brine to that prior to the freezing,” said Duffy. “So really we were just trying to get out there as fast as we could and treat as many roads as possible, focusing on the main arterial roads first and then the more residential areas.”

During the evening commute, those second shift workers were continuing to monitor road conditions and laying down more salt as needed.

Through the night, more crew members work to try and make the morning commute a safer one for more drivers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
Almost 20 employees asked to resign from AG's Office
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an...
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley

Latest News

Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications
Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications
Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications
Cedar Rapids schools closure leaves childcare complications
Investigators say that no shooter was located and that no injuries were reported. Police say...
Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory