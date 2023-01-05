Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison a second time for selling fentanyl and heroin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty drug charges back in July.

Albert McReynolds pled guilty to two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and one count of Distribution of and Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of a Controlled Substance after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

Evidence at the hearing showed that between October and December 2020, McReynolds arranged for the distribution of heroin in Cedar Rapids on multiple occasions.

On two of those occasions, McReynolds personally distributed the heroin, and on one occasion, another individual distributed the heroin on his behalf. Fentanyl was detected along with the heroin involved on the first two occasions.

McReynolds was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and must serve a six-year term of supervised release. He had a prior federal conviction for heroin trafficking and was serving a term of supervised release when he committed this newest offense.

