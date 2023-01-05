Show You Care
Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to put out the flames after a house caught on fire on the city’s southwest side on Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to put out the flames after a house caught on fire on the city’s southwest side on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the 6200 block of Hoover Trail Road, near the intersection of Ely Road and C Street southwest.

The home was only occupied by two dogs at the time of the fire. The homeowners have been displaced.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire damage to the main floor, along with water and smoke damage throughout the home.

