Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Anderson, Duax lead Northern Iowa past Valparaiso 69-67

UNI Panther sports logo
UNI Panther sports logo(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Panthers beat Valparaiso 69-67 on Wednesday night.

Anderson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Panthers (7-8, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Duax added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds. Cole Henry finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons (6-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six assists. Valparaiso also got 16 points and four steals from Quinton Green. Kobe King also had 14 points.

Northern Iowa led 41-38 at halftime. Anderson scored 11 points in the half. Duax led Northern Iowa with nine points in the second half, including their game-winner.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois and Valparaiso visits Bradley.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
Almost 20 employees asked to resign from AG's Office
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an...
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta

Latest News

Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell takes the court in a game against Illinois State on Saturday,...
Born scores 25, Northern Iowa downs Illinois State 66-60
Cole Henry posts a career-high 15 points as the Panthers win in Chicago over Towson, 83-66.
Born puts up 27 as Northern Iowa takes down Towson 83-66
Bowen Born (#13) moves the ball against an Evansville defender on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022....
Born’s 29 help Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 72-55
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek