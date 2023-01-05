Anderson, Duax lead Northern Iowa past Valparaiso 69-67

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Panthers beat Valparaiso 69-67 on Wednesday night.

Anderson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Panthers (7-8, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Duax added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds. Cole Henry finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons (6-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six assists. Valparaiso also got 16 points and four steals from Quinton Green. Kobe King also had 14 points.

Northern Iowa led 41-38 at halftime. Anderson scored 11 points in the half. Duax led Northern Iowa with nine points in the second half, including their game-winner.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois and Valparaiso visits Bradley.

