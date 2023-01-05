Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill.

The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.

Officials want to reiterate the dangers associated with fentanyl and the potential danger that comes with accidental exposure. They urge the public to use caution when handling folded money or other items that may be located on the ground.

