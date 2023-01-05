Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

fentanyl powder
fentanyl powder(KFYR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill.

The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.

Officials want to reiterate the dangers associated with fentanyl and the potential danger that comes with accidental exposure. They urge the public to use caution when handling folded money or other items that may be located on the ground.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Spaw
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an...
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

On January 4th, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man for his involvement in a January...
Two men guilty for connection to 2022 Davenport shooting
McReynolds was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and must serve a six-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison a second time for selling fentanyl and heroin
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Man found guilty of Milford, IA murder gets life in prison
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified