Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”

Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother.

“Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her kids were okay,” Daniels said.

She added Walker had three children, ages 14, 7, and 2 months.

“We all been friends since we was 10. Like, her mama house is my house. My mama house is her house. I ate dinner, she ate dinner. Like, we grew up together,” said Daniels.

According to Daniels, Walker had been feeling unsafe in her apartment complex for several weeks.

“She came and stayed with me in the hotel this weekend, because she didn’t want to be at home,” Daniels said. “She didn’t feel safe at home.”

Daniels claimed at least one neighbor threatened Walker and called her a racial slur. Monday evening, police officers detained two people regarding the stabbing. However, both were later released and the investigation continues.

