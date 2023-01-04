Show You Care
Waukee man charged with attempted murder after attacking woman with a hammer

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 40-year-old man from Waukee was arrested after significantly injuring a woman with a hammer on Tuesday.

Investigators say that Brian Huckfeldt from Waukee was in a verbal argument with the victim which escalated into him assaulting her with a hammer. The victim had previously told Huckfeldt not to come back to her property two days earlier. After the verbal argument, Huckfeldt left and came back with a hammer, and began assaulting the victim. He reportedly hit her in the head with a hammer one time before the victim tried to block and defend herself.

According to the victim, Huckfeldt stated that “The only reason I came here today is cuz I’m going to kill you.”

Huckfeldt reportedly hit her at least 10 times during the assault.

The victim received multiple defensive wounds and lacerations to her head and legs during the assault. Authorities say that due to the extent of the injuries, the victim will sustain permanent disfigurement.

Huckfeldt was charged with Attempted Murder, Burglary in the First Degree, and Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury.

