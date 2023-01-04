Two charged in death of Fort Dodge newborn plead not guilty

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The two people charged in the death of their newborn baby in Fort Dodge pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Taylor Blaha, 24, and Brandon Thoma, 31, were charged with first-degree murder in December.

Court documents said Blaha gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of their apartment in November. Police said they then drowned the baby in the bathtub to stop her from crying.

Law enforcement said text messages between Blaha and Thoma revealed that Thoma had discarded Kayleen’s body in a wooded area near the Kenyon Road Bridge.

Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

Police have not found the baby’s body. An investigation and the search for the body remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.