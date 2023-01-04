Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta

Watch for icy roads early this morning as freezing drizzle may occur. Scattered snow is possible later today, too.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions.

The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa.

The Iowa DOT said it has crews out working to treat the roads, but with previous rain in some areas, any pretreatment was washed away.

We’re on the backside of this system Wednesday, which will keep the sky cloudy and the temperature cooler.

Scattered snow showers remain possible throughout the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, with accumulation less than one inch. A few slick roads and sidewalks are the primary impacts of this event going into tomorrow morning.

A number of schools have delayed the start of classes due to the slick roads. See the list here.

Road conditions in eastern Iowa 1/4.
Road conditions in eastern Iowa 1/4.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
Almost 20 employees asked to resign from AG's Office
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin (right) and 37-year-old...
Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment

Latest News

Crews in Garden City have been working since before Christmas to put out a fire inside a grain...
Hardin County grain elevator still smoldering weeks after fire
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Heath Thompson's fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and...
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on Monday evening.
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids