Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions.

The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa.

The Iowa DOT said it has crews out working to treat the roads, but with previous rain in some areas, any pretreatment was washed away.

We’re on the backside of this system Wednesday, which will keep the sky cloudy and the temperature cooler.

Scattered snow showers remain possible throughout the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, with accumulation less than one inch. A few slick roads and sidewalks are the primary impacts of this event going into tomorrow morning.

A number of schools have delayed the start of classes due to the slick roads. See the list here.

Road conditions in eastern Iowa 1/4. (KCRG)

