CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers continue tonight. With the falling snow, we could see some slick spots and stretches on area roads. Accumulations overall stay less than one inch. Heading into the end of the week the weather quiets down with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Above-normal temperatures in the 30s continue through the nine-day forecast. Have a great night!

