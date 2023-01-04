Show You Care
Scattered snow showers today and tonight, less than one inch expected

Plan on some scattered snow showers to roll through today and tonight. Only minor accumulation is expected at this time.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re on the backside of this system today, which will keep the sky cloudy and the temperature cooler. Plan on highs generally into the 30-35 degree range, which is still pretty good for early January! In terms of precipitation, scattered snow showers remain possible today and tonight with accumulation less than one inch. A few slick roads and sidewalks are the primary impacts of this event going into tomorrow morning. Looking ahead, another smaller system may just graze the area on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow. From a temperature standpoint, there’s still no sign of any arctic air and we’ll be looking at 30s for highs through at least mid-month. Have a good day!

