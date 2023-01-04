Scattered snow showers today and tonight, less than one inch expected

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re on the backside of this system today, which will keep the sky cloudy and the temperature cooler. Plan on highs generally into the 30-35 degree range, which is still pretty good for early January! In terms of precipitation, scattered snow showers remain possible today and tonight with accumulation less than one inch. A few slick roads and sidewalks are the primary impacts of this event going into tomorrow morning. Looking ahead, another smaller system may just graze the area on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow. From a temperature standpoint, there’s still no sign of any arctic air and we’ll be looking at 30s for highs through at least mid-month. Have a good day!

