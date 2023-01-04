Show You Care
Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Redshirt junior forward Patrick McCaffery is taking a mental pause to address anxiety.

In a statement from Iowa Athletics, McCaffery says he’s been battling anxiety for “a while.”

“Recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself,” he said. “It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself.”

