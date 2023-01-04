Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state.

It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the DOT said the officer was providing traffic control for a crash on I-29 in western Iowan at the time of the collision. Images shared in the post show the officer’s vehicle was badly mangled in the crash.

The officer was treated for his injuries and released.

DOT staff said they do not know at this time if the wintry weather conditions played a role in the incident, but they want to remind people to slow down and focus on driving during these weather conditions.

