Icy conditions cause multiple crashes Tuesday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes.

The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions.

On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median and crashes near the interchange with Highway 20.

We also got reports of crashes happening on Highway 150 near the S curve near Independence and Oelwein. There were some crashes in Jones County, and one on I-380 near mile marker 52.

Police in Independence said the most severe crash they responded to was the one at the Highway 20 and Highway 150 off-ramp intersection, where a semi was unable to stop at the stop sign. The semi broadsided a minivan.

Police said there were no injuries for either driver involved in the crash. They are urging drivers to use caution, especially on bridges, off ramps and intersections.

