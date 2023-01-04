Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an alley in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Police said they received a report about a suspicious device in the alley in the 1700 block of Park Avenue Southeast.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit used specialized equipment to remove the device. The equipment can analyze and identify devices such as the one removed on Tuesday.

Police said there is an active investigation into this case. They also reminded people to avoid approaching or touching suspicious devices or packages. People should leave the area and report the device/package to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.