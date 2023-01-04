Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls over in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:45 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicular accident north of West Union on Highway 150.

Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer flipped over in the ditch. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.

The driver was injured in the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

