Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Champions, the before and after school program that operates out of the Cedar Rapids school district, is reviewing its policies to close for winter weather after this morning.

The daycare opened as usual- but then closed around 9 a.m., meaning parents had to return while roads were still slick. Senior Regional Director, Kymberly Norrick, says they were in constant communication with the district from the first sign of dangerous weather.

At first the school district delayed classes, and Champions planned to stay open through that. But then after eight thirty this morning the district cancelled classes all together. Champions followed its protocol of closing when the district does since it operates of of district schools.

The childcare provider acknowledges the difficult timing for families. And it’s reviewing today’s situation to improve future protocols.

“How do we serve families, being sensitive to their work needs, knowing their situations,” said Norrick. “Many of them are essential workers so they have to be at work so giving them time to work through their own plan Bs and Cs of family, and friends, and neighbors and whatever else they can do.”

She adds that they not only prioritize the safety of students and families, but of their own employees as well.

