Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle.

“I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”

It took a lot of hard work at the gym to drop more than 250 pounds. He says he’s now at about 265 pounds and 32 percent body fat.

For Thompson, it’s all about the mindset.

“Motivation is something that comes and goes, but being dedicated to a better, healthier version of yourself, that is something you can control,” Thompson said. “Dedication over motivation all day long. It is nice to have motivation, but when the motivation fades over time, which it does, you still have to be dedicated to being a healthier version of yourself.”

Thompson not only hits the gym, he finds other ways to stay fit by mixing up his fitness routine.

“Keeping things interesting, because as soon as you’re bored, you gotta find something interesting,” he said. “I am a huge fan of photography. Love to go hiking. So, that is always nice. Sometimes in the winter time is difficult, so you have to find things in the gym you can do to keep yourself on track.”

Thompson also sets new fitness goals every year, and one of his goals this year was an unassisted pull-up.

“I did my first unassisted pull up, which to people that are active and fit, a pull-up is nothing, but to somebody who used to weigh over 500 pounds, you never dreamt you were going to be able to pull your body weight with just your arms,” he said.

Another goal this year, and it’s a big one, riding RAGBRAI - the entire route.

“That is the goal,” he said. “I am going to train for the next year and do RAGBRAI 2023.”

For Thompson, it’s more than just helping himself. He posts his fitness journey on social media in hopes of helping others in a similar situation.

“I have close to 18,000 followers on those,” he said. “What I aspire to do is inspire. I can’t make somebody have motivation to better themselves, but if they can use my story as a tool to inspire them to start making changes. The ‘starting making changes’ is the hardest part.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.