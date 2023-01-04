Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road.

Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary search of the building. Management of the business accounted for all employees. A secondary search was then conducted with law enforcement and maintenance personnel, in order to access all areas of the large factory.

Investigators say that no shooter was located and that no injuries were reported. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The cause of the alarm is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.