Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Attorney General Bird joins lawsuits against Biden administration, moves to hire prosecutors

About 20 employees in the Iowa Attorney General's Office will resign as Tom Miller steps down after losing his bid for re-election.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird made moves to hire new prosecutors and joined several lawsuits on her first day in office on Tuesday.

In a press release from Bird’s office, she said she signed onto several lawsuits pushing back against the Biden administration. Those lawsuits include one challenging the federal student loan cancellation, the tax cut ban in the American Rescue Plan Act, and three lawsuits that challenge vaccine mandates.

Bird said the state had already joined the lawsuits, but former Attorney General Tom Miller refused to represent the state in nearly all the cases.

Bird and her legal team also appeared to represent Governor Kim Reynolds and the state in their appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court to end the injunction on the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

“The federal government is encroaching on our freedoms, and we will do whatever is necessary to support Iowans and defend our freedoms,” said Bird. “I’m glad to go to court to defend Iowa’s statutes, especially those protecting innocent unborn babies.”

Bird said she plans to hire at least two new experienced prosecutors to serve in the Statewide Prosecutions Section.

“We need more prosecutors,” said Bird. “The Iowa Attorney General is the top law enforcement official in the state. Our office needs a talented team of the best prosecutors in the state to protect victims and bring criminals to justice.”

Bird’s moves on Tuesday come after 19 different employees were asked to resign from their positions at the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, as she takes over.

Bird’s official swearing in is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
Almost 20 employees asked to resign from AG's Office
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
'Glam Cottage' Airbnb in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin (right) and 37-year-old...
Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment

Latest News

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Almost 20 employees asked to resign from AG's Office
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair