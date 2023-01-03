Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 29-year-old woman died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids on Monday evening.

In a press release, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.

Police said the stabbing victim, Devonna Walker, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officers detained two people to be interviewed regarding the incident. Both were later released.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.

