Watch for Slick Spots and Stretches

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light rain and fog gradually move out tonight as an area of low pressure tracks to the northeast. Winds begin to swing around to the west and northwest dragging in some drier and cooler air. Some scattered snow showers move in for the middle of the week. Although the snow remains light, even minor accumulations can cause some slick spots and stretches on area roads. Thursday and Friday our weather quiets down with low to mid-30s for afternoon highs. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.