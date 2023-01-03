United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike

BURLINGTON, Iowa (WQAD) - After eight months on strike, members of a Burlington based United Auto Workers union will get their first chance to vote on a contract deal.

More than one thousand workers in Iowa and Wisconsin went on strike on May 2nd at Case New Holland Industrial, or CNH. That includes more than 400 in Burlington.

While the company offered a deal in May, union leadership didn’t bring it to a vote for members, saying a more than 18 percent wage increase didn’t cover the cost of inflation.

The details of the new contract offer have not yet been released, but CNH calls it their quote, “upgraded last, best, and final offer.”

Union members say they expect to vote on the deal Saturday.

