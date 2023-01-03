Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Maynard were arrested and charged after law enforcement executed a second drug-related search warrant at their home in the span of three months.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Officials said they found the drugs and drug paraphernalia at the home in the 100 block of 7th Street North in Maynard. They also said they found an infant living at the home.

