Semi driver suffers minor injuries in icy Buchanan County crash

A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a loaded semi heading westbound on 150th Street lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, and went over the side, landing in the water below.

The driver, who was assisted by first responders, was able to get out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

Crews say 150th Street is expected to be closed between Indiana Avenue and Grant Avenue for several hours while they work to clean up the crash scene.

