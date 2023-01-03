Show You Care
‘It’s very surreal’: Iowa native describes leading Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade

It was an Iowa native who led the way for the United States Marine Corps Band during today's Parade of Roses
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With very few exceptions, the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California has happened every year since 1890. Jessica Larsen from Bellevue, Iowa, said leading the Marine Corps Band in the 2023 parade was “surreal.”

Larsen’s way of describing her role in the parade is modest.

“I’m just the one up front,” she said.

However, it’s clear from her description that being the drum major for the band is more than just being first in line.

“I teach them how to march,” she said. “I coordinate any of the ceremonies or parades that we do.”

The Rose Parade’s website describes the event as a New Year’s tradition for millions of people. Larsen said being at the forefront of that performance was hard to process.

“Especially the beginning because you go around that corner, and I’m telling you, there’s just people everywhere,” said Larsen. “It’s called Camera Row. And that’s where they show most of the stuff on television. And you just see all these cameras and these people, and you’re just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ You can’t believe it’s happening.“

Maybe Larsen described leading the band as “surreal” because it was both unbelievable and yet, at the same time, a walk like any other.

“There’s not much to really talk about in terms of the parade. It’s five-and-a-half miles. You get gum stuck on your shoe,” said Larsen.

