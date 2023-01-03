Show You Care
How to make your heart healthier in the new year

KCRG-TV9's Nicole Agee explains how an easy-to-follow plan can make your heart heather in the new year.
By Nicole Agee
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Improving your heart health can make a big impact on your overall well-being, and it can start with something as simple as easy exercises throughout the day.

That could be going for a walk or even around your house, anything that gets your heart rate up can do a lot of good for your body.

Jayson Wagner, a cardiovascular rehabilitation specialist at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s, says even if you don’t have concerns for your heart health, regular exercise is still important.

That’s the key word - regular, or consistency.

He says 30 minutes, five days a week, of exercise is great. But if life gets in the way, try to find a way to keep moving, even if it’s fewer minutes and fewer days.

“Staying in the habit is the important part,” Wagner said. “It’s not about being perfect, about the minutes you get every week, it’s about doing something. Exercise doesn’t do much good for us when we do it for a month or two and then take six months off, then get back into it for a few weeks, then take another three months off - that’s of no benefit.”

Wagner says your heart is the foundation of your health, giving the body what it needs to thrive. And a healthy heart can not only keep you fit, but can help prevent a whole host of illnesses and disease.

If more exercise is part of your journey this year, Wagner says make sure you don’t overdo it right out of the gate.

If you can’t talk while working out or feel lasting chest discomfort - back it down and make sure it improves with rest.

