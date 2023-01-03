Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local Airbnb host is feeling the impact of recent changes to the short-term rental platform. Starting last month people booking an Airbnb have the option to see the full price upfront. The website used to hide this information until the guest was ready to confirm the booking. This left people shocked by added cleaning fees that would at times dramatically increase the cost of their stay. That plus surprise chore lists at checkout, have left some opting for hotels instead.

Krystal Fitzpatrick has hosted people from across the country in her Glam Cottage near Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids. She’s thought of everything.

“They can change colors and have fun with that,” Fitzpatrick pointed out while the kitchen light changed from pink to orange.

She’s even thought about pets.

“Since I do host animals I leave like little doggie pickup bags, some treats for them,” Fitzpatrick explained.

She says reviews matter in the competitive short-term rental market. The Cedar Rapids area alone lists more than 400 Airbnbs at the moment.

It comes as guests from across the platform have complained of surprise cleaning fees and chore lists. While Fitzpatrick says the complaints weren’t coming from rentals in eastern Iowa, she’s still feeling the fallout.

“I did notice a drop in bookings, I would say November first it just kind of went dead which is hard because it is your small business and you went from being pretty much totally booked to just dead,” Fitzpatrick said.

Airbnb responded to the widespread complaints by giving guests the option to see their full price, including the cleaning fee up front. It’s something Fitzpatrick appreciates as she believes in transparency.

“One of the things that I do is I don’t leave a list of chores so my guests know that, and I have a lot of returning guests which really helps,” she said.

Still, hosting even the Glam Cottage isn’t always glamorous. A recent guest moved two indoor plants to the unheated back porch.

“The plants are dead,” Fitzpatrick pointed out.

The guests also dyed their hair, ruining two towels.

Thankfully, Fitzpatrick says 99% of her guests are great and she continues to try and give them an experience, not just a stay.

“It has to be an experience and not just someone’s empty little house for you to stay in,” she said.

The CEO of Airbnb tweeted out the recent changes before they went into place. In addition to showing total prices up front he said hosts should only have reasonable requests at checkout, and they should show them to guests prior to booking.

