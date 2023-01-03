Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash

A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into...
A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond on Monday.(Linn County Regional Hazmat Team)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Linn County Hazmat Team said the semi was carrying about 4,800 gallons of milk. The occupants of the semi were injured in the crash and were taken to a local hospital.

Crews shared images of their work in the Facebook post.

They did not report what caused the crash, nor the condition of the people who were in the truck at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on...
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
kcrg wx
Freezing rain on track for northern Iowa
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Cedar Rapids police say one person taken to hospital after ‘weapons incident’
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening.
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence
Two major food assistance programs in Iowa are working together again.
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
Reaching exercise goals
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
Eastern Iowa weather, 1/3.
Areas of showers and fog continue Tuesday, slick roads possible north