Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Linn County Hazmat Team said the semi was carrying about 4,800 gallons of milk. The occupants of the semi were injured in the crash and were taken to a local hospital.

Crews shared images of their work in the Facebook post.

They did not report what caused the crash, nor the condition of the people who were in the truck at the time of the crash.

