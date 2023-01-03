Show You Care
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence

Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening.
Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m.

The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th Avenue southeast spread to a second garage and also set the house on fire.

Crews were able to clear the home and knock down the fire.

Officials have not reported the extent of the damage, nor the cause of the fire.

