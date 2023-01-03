Show You Care
Areas of showers and fog continue Tuesday, slick roads possible north

Watch for a few more rain showers today along with areas of fog developing.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system continues to affect the area Tuesday, with slick roads being found over the far north Tuesday morning.

Additional showers are likely, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. In addition, areas of fog may occur as temperatures jump well into the 40s from Cedar Rapids and points south.

Some 50s will occur south of I-80 Tuesday afternoon. On the backside of this system, some scattered snow is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. At this time, only minor accumulations up to an inch seem likely given recent mild and wet weather.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will generally stay in the 30s for highs, with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Eastern Iowa weather, 1/3.
Eastern Iowa weather, 1/3.(KCRG)

