Ankeny Fire Dept. struggles to keep up with record number of calls amid population growth

By WOI
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments.

But the increase in calls for service comes as the nation deals with a shortage of emergency workers.

The Ankeny Fire Department saw a record setting year in 2022, responding to 7,338 calls, averaging a little more than 20 a day.

Zach Farrell, a firefighter/paramedic with the Ankeny Fire Department, said it’s a seven percent growth year over year, which is right on pace with the city’s population growth rate.

The growing number of calls for service means they’re having to ask crews to work overtime more often to keep stations staffed.

“It’s tough to get a large enough candidate pool to to have a solid hiring class,” Farrell said. “So we’ve kind of had from both sides where people are wanting to come and spend their entire lives with the fire department. But also we don’t have a bunch of people to apply either.”

About 85 to 90 percent of their calls are for an ambulance service, rather than being fire related.

