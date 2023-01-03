About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D).

Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General, in November’s midterm election by about 2 percentage points. Documents, which TV9 received, show Bird’s incoming staff citing her election win and efforts to realign the office while creating a new team to justify the request for resignation. The resignations were first reported by the Iowa Capitol Dispatch on Friday.

“But, the people of Iowa have elected a new attorney general,” wrote Samuel Langholz, Bird’s Chief Deputy Attorney General-Designate to affected staff on December 22. “To best serve them-and to do the things that she told Iowans she would do-the Attorney General-Elect is realigning the Office and building with a new team that matches her vision for the office.”

Mari Culver, who is an assistant Attorney General for the office’s consumer protection division, was one of the people requested to resign. Culver is former Democratic Governor Chet Culver’s wife. Another employee who was asked to resign, Donn Stanley, was a campaign manager for Gov. Culver.

Sam Langholz, who is the Chief Deputy Attorney General-Designate for Attorney General-Elect Brenna Bird, said in an email Bird appreciates these individuals’ service to Iowa. But, he said Bird is building a team sharing her goals and values.

“In November, Iowans chose a new Attorney General committed to fighting back against the Biden Administration, backing law enforcement, and fighting for victims,” Langholz said.

Based on the State Employee Salary Book for the 2022 fiscal year, fewer than 10% of the department’s workforce received a request to resign. Newspapers archives in 1978 show Tom Miller (D) also dismissed staffers to create his own team.

Tim Hagle, who teaches political science at the University of Iowa, said these types of changes aren’t uncommon after a statewide office flips party affiliation. He said the change is similar to leadership changing at federal agencies when a new president is elected.

“Even if it was the same party, this new person is going to have people he or she would say, ‘These are the people I know, these are the people I want in my leadership team,’” Hagle said.

He also said more people are likely to retire from those offices as well. According to an official from the outgoing Attorney General’s Office, Solicitor General Jeff Thompson had previously announced his retirement and therefore wasn’t asked to resign.

TV9 reached out to the State Treasure’s Office to see if any resignations occurred in their office, but didn’t hear back by publication. Roby Smith (R) is taking the office over from Michael Fitzgerald (D) after winning an election in November by 2%.

