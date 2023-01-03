Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

$785 million Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang.

The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on...
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
kcrg wx
Freezing rain on track for northern Iowa
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a 'weapons incident' in Northeast Cedar...
Cedar Rapids police say one person taken to hospital after ‘weapons incident’
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer mecca
Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Brazil soccer icon Pelé to be laid to rest
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use