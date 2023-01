DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023.

Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on Jan. 1 at 5:29 p.m.

She weighs nine pounds and was 20.5 inches long.

